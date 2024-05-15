Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.55. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $39.01 per share.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $322.77 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.69.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $16,330,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,703,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.