Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Revvity alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revvity Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVTY stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.