Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Design Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DSGN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Design Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

View Our Latest Report on Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

DSGN opened at $4.49 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $253.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director John P. Schmid bought 17,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $66,605.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,849.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Design Therapeutics news, Director John P. Schmid purchased 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,144.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,156 shares in the company, valued at $33,144.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schmid purchased 17,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $66,605.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at $100,849.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.