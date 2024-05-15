Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $55.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

