Leerink Partnrs Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

EXAS opened at $54.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock worth $4,255,377. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

