Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

