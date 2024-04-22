Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $46.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.