Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT opened at $110.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

