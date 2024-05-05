Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) VP Sells $840,250.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

