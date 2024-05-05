The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $140.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 227,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,081.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $133.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

