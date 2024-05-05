Soluna (SLNH) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Soluna to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -138.62% -47.43% -28.17% Soluna Competitors -100.23% -68.90% -19.99%

Risk and Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna’s competitors have a beta of 5.55, indicating that their average share price is 455% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna Competitors 428 1606 2414 72 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Soluna and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Soluna’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soluna has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soluna and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $21.07 million -$29.20 million -0.09 Soluna Competitors $2.89 billion $391.89 million 4.44

Soluna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soluna. Soluna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soluna competitors beat Soluna on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

