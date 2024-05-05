FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

FirstService stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.01. FirstService has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.56.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,488,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,631,000 after purchasing an additional 349,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 240,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,318,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

