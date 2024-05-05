Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Synaptics

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Synaptics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synaptics by 180.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $90.31 on Friday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.