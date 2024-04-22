JMP Securities Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $66.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RRR. Barclays raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $63.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,839 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after purchasing an additional 962,841 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $40,331,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $23,794,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $24,897,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

