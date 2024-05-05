Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,860 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,860 ($35.93).

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola HBC

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 176 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,455 ($30.84) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320.80 ($5,427.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 527 shares of company stock worth $1,287,689 and sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,614 ($32.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,476.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,331.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,065 ($25.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,766.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.93 ($1.00) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,527.03%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.