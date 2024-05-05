agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.32.

NYSE:AGL opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.52. agilon health has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 27.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 89,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

