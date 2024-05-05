Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $72.00

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.