ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Reduced by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 541,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,579,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $100.32 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

