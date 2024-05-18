SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.64) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 317.50 ($3.99).

SSPG traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 207 ($2.60). 1,323,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20,700.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

