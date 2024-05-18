SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.64) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 317.50 ($3.99).
SSP Group Stock Performance
SSP Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
