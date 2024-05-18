Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Longeveron Price Performance

Longeveron stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 232,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 2,129.24% and a negative return on equity of 300.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Longeveron will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rock Soffer bought 31,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,054.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Joshua Hare bought 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 590,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,208.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rock Soffer purchased 31,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $350,000 over the last 90 days. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

