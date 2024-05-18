Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Longeveron Price Performance
Longeveron stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 232,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 2,129.24% and a negative return on equity of 300.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Longeveron will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Longeveron
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.