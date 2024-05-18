Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CARM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 538.81% and a negative return on equity of 215.95%. Equities analysts expect that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.80% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.