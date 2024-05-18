Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $272.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of GLOB traded down $9.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.75. 1,568,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,960. Globant has a 12 month low of $148.23 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

