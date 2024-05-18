Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

