Wells Fargo & Company Trims Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Target Price to $64.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Nextracker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 60.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 99.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

