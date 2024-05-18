Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 161,103 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 40,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. 7,355,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,074. The company has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

