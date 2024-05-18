YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given New $22.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.90 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:YPF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,804. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

