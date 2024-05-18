Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,753 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,461,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 7,893,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,651. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

