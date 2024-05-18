Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,396 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Huntsman worth $26,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,942.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

