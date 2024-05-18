Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in NIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIO by 15.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in NIO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NIO by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

NIO stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

