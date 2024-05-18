Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.55. The stock had a trading volume of 312,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,981. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.39 and a fifty-two week high of $538.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

