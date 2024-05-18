Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCL. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.38.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $141.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $123.33. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,145 shares of company stock worth $11,779,113. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

