Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,854 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.84.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.