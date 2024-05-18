Globant’s (GLOB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $238.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $290.00.

GLOB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Globant from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Get Globant alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $9.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.75. 1,568,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,960. Globant has a 1 year low of $148.23 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.59.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Globant by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Globant by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 11,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.