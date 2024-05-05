Financial Analysis: Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) vs. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) and Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Zoomcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group 10.05% -480.48% 3.72% Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39%

Volatility & Risk

Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoomcar has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avis Budget Group and Zoomcar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus target price of $164.57, suggesting a potential upside of 42.36%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Zoomcar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Zoomcar shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Zoomcar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $12.01 billion 0.34 $1.63 billion $31.68 3.65 Zoomcar $9.87 million 2.10 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomcar.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Zoomcar on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Payless, Apex, Maggiore, Morini Rent, FranceCars, AmicoBlu, Turiscar, and ACL Hire and McNicoll Hire, as well as TurisPrime and RubyCa. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services; and access to satellite radio, mobile WiFi devices, GPS navigation, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Avis Budget Group Business Intelligence, an online portal complete with rental summary dashboards, visualizations, and detailed reports. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Zoomcar

(Get Free Report)

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.