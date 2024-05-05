BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in BHP Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

