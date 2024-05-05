Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) & Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Head to Head Comparison

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) and Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Enliven Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -141.42% -122.25% Enliven Therapeutics N/A -26.56% -25.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and Enliven Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Processa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.66%. Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.11%. Given Processa Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Processa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enliven Therapeutics.

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Enliven Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.12 million ($7.44) -0.29 Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.58 million ($2.19) -10.34

Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Processa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats Processa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. Its pipeline includes three Chemotherapy drugs, including Capecitabine, PCS6422 and capecitabine to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers; Gemcitabine, PCS3117 to treat pancreatic, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers; and Irinotecan, PCS11T to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

