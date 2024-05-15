Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Activity at Solo Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter worth $365,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 47.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter worth $1,819,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Price Performance

DTC stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.59. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

