Comparing Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Healthcare Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Capital and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Capital N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 13.47% 6.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations for Healthcare Capital and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $21.58, suggesting a potential downside of 3.65%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Capital and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 5.45 $231.01 million $3.10 7.23

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Capital.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Healthcare Capital on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Capital

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

