Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 10,684 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,255.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,281,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,903,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.