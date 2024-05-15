William Blair Comments on HCI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCI Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCI Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.15. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HCI Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCI Group

In other news, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total value of $391,063.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.90 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total value of $391,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,102 shares of company stock worth $13,198,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

