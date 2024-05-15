Critical Analysis: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and El Pollo Loco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $170.10 million 0.06 -$30.71 million ($1.22) -0.33 El Pollo Loco $470.29 million 0.73 $25.55 million $0.81 13.64

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo Loco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BurgerFi International and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -18.05% -34.41% -8.81% El Pollo Loco 5.64% 10.13% 4.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BurgerFi International and El Pollo Loco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 El Pollo Loco 0 1 0 0 2.00

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 882.80%. El Pollo Loco has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than El Pollo Loco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

