B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of DHC opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.92%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

