Brokers Set Expectations for Formula One Group’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $69.48.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

