Critical Review: Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Oaktree Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Bread Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays out 164.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bread Financial pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending 25.90% 12.16% 5.62% Bread Financial 8.08% 14.44% 1.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bread Financial 4 7 3 0 1.93

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $39.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.74%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Bread Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending $379.29 million 4.18 $117.33 million $1.34 14.53 Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.40 $718.00 million $7.94 5.23

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Oaktree Specialty Lending on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

