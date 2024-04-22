iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

Separately, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 587,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 149,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.27. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

