Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Further Reading

