Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces $0.15 None Dividend

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of SHIP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 449,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $230.38 million, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.75. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $39.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHIP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

