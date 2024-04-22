Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of UI opened at $106.67 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $246.54. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. The firm had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,815.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

