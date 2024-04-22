GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GE Vernova stock opened at $135.10 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE Vernova stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.