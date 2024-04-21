Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 24.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AFL traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,031. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

